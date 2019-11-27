HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii man was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison for domestic abuse charges connected to numerous offenses against a woman, authorities said.

Bronson Lee Ganigan, 37, had pleaded no contest in September to kidnapping, assault, domestic abuse, terroristic threatening, reckless endangering, and cruelty to animals, The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported.

Hilo Circuit Judge Greg Nakamura told Ganigan Monday the sentence was warranted “because of the numerous serious offenses that are involved in this case and the significant harm suffered by the victim.”

A plea deal with prosecutors included dropping three counts of carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and other charges.

Ganigan will receive credit for 13 months spent in jail before he was bailed, authorities said.

The 42-year-old victim was in a sexual relationship with Ganigan but they did not live together, she said.

On two occasions in August 2017, Ganigan loaded a bullet in a .38-caliber revolver, spun the cylinder, and pulled the trigger as the gun was pressed to her head, the victim said.

Ganigan knocked the woman down, choked her, pistol-whipped her, and beat a small dog belonging to an acquaintance in front of her before killing the animal by shooting it twice. Ganigan also said he would tie her up and kill her family if she attempted to leave him, the woman told police.

When the victim escaped to her brother’s nearby home, Ganigan fired a rifle into the house. The woman, her brother and the brother’s girlfriend were not injured, authorities said.

Deputy Prosecutor Suzanna Tiapula had requested a 15-year sentence, while Deputy Public Defender Michael Ebesugawa asked for probation plus time served.

