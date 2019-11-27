Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a double-digit lead over his closest rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a national poll released on Wednesday that also showed an uptick in support for Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 28% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, according to the CNN poll. He was followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 17%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 14% and Mr. Buttigieg at 11%.

A CNN poll taken last month had Mr. Biden in the lead at 34%, followed by Ms. Warren at 19%, Mr. Sanders at 16% and Mr. Buttigieg at 6%.

In the poll released Wednesday, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang were tied at 3% apiece.

Mr. Bloomberg announced he was entering the race on Sunday, the final day polling was conducted for the survey.

The poll, which was taken after last week’s debate, showed that 22% of respondents who watched or followed coverage afterward thought Mr. Buttigieg had the best night.

He was followed by Mr. Biden at 16%, Mr. Sanders at 10%, Ms. Harris and Ms. Warren at 8% apiece, and Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey at 5%.

The survey of 431 registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents was taken from Nov. 21-24 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points.

