The woman who is suing Hunter Biden for child support in Arkansas was reportedly a stripper at a Washington D.C. “gentleman’s club.”

The New York Post reported Wednesday evening that Lunden Alexis Roberts, who worked at the Mpire Club in the city’s upscale Dupont Circle neighborhood under the stage name “Dallas,” is the woman who says she gave birth to Mr. Biden’s child in August 2018.

She was working at Mpire at the time she conceived, and Mr. Biden was known to hang around the District’s strip clubs, the Post reported.

“He was well-known,” one source told the Post of the son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, one of the favorites for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Last week, Ms. Roberts filed court papers claiming that DNA testing proved the 49-year-old Mr. Biden fathered the child.

According to the Post, several Mpire workers recognized Ms. Roberts and spoke well of her.

“She was really sweet,” a bartender said of the woman, a native of Batesville, Arkansas.

A dancer recalled working with “Dallas,” adding that “she has a heart of gold and is a smarty-pants.”

According to the Post, at least four Mpire workers follow Ms. Roberts on Instagram, where her account is private.

At the time of the liaison, Mr. Biden was dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother Beau. Ms. Roberts filed her paternity suit in May, less than two weeks after Mr. Biden married second wife Melissa Cohen just a week after they began dating.

