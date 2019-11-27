NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man is facing video voyeurism charges for allegedly video recording women using the bathroom on two separate occasions.

The Newport Daily New reports that 23-year-old Trevon Jollymore, of Newport, was arrested Monday and police seized his cellphone and computers.

According to police, the incidents occurred on Sept. 10 and Nov. 21.

The women complained that while seated in the bathroom stall a man appeared to video record them from the next stall using a cellphone.

Jollymore was released on $5,000 bond after a court appearance Tuesday. He did not enter a plea.

The police report did not say where the voyeurism occurred, but the court ordered Jollymore to stay away from the Newport County YMCA and Salve Regina University.

A message was left with Jollymore’s attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.