ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - A U.S. marshal says a Marine deserter wanted in a fatal shooting has been arrested in Virginia after a lengthy search.

Brad Sellers is the acting U.S. marshal for the Western District of Virginia. He tells The Roanoke Times that 22-year-old Michael Brown was safely taken into custody Wednesday morning in Franklin County.

Brown is charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 9 killing of a man described as his mother’s boyfriend. According to a criminal complaint, Brown’s mother told police her son was the shooter.

Authorities have said Brown deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

A reported sighting of Brown earlier this month prompted schools to close in Roanoke, and residents were ordered to shelter in place.

A news conference was expected later Wednesday morning.

