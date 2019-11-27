A U.S. Marine deserter is in custody after the FBI listed him as wanted in connection with the Nov. 9 shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend in southwest Virginia.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that Michael Alexander Brown, 22, had been arrested “without incident” in Franklin County near Roanoke.

He is accused of fatally shooting his mother’s live-in boyfriend, 54-year-old Rodney W. Brown, at the victim’s home in Hardy, Va.. His body was discovered at the home by another family who called authorities. The motive for the slaying has not been confirmed, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said Mr. Brown was a combat engineer in the Marine Corps assigned to Camp Lejeune, N.C., but deserted his post in mid-October. He had been spotted in the area since he was listed as AWOL. Mr. Brown was armed with a rifle and was known to live in the woods.

Authorities said Mr. Brown has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in a felony.

