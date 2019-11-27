PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say two family members are hospitalized after a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot himself and his 9-year-old son the day before Thanksgiving.

Police say no charges have been filed in the shooting Wednesday morning at a home in the southwest section of the city,

A police spokesman says the 47-year-old father was shot in the hand and the child on the right side of his body.

Authorities say both are in stable condition.

