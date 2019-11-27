HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in connection with gunshots directed at an unmarked Hartford police vehicle, one of which narrowly missed an officer.

Lt. Paul Cicero says two officers performing a firearms investigation at about 6 p.m. Tuesday spotted a person of interest in the case. He says that person fired as many as nine shots at the unmarked car, shattering a window just inches from the head of one officer. Neither officer was injured but they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police did not return fire and the suspect fled.

Police said Wednesday morning an arrest had been made in connection with the shooting, but no additional details were released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.