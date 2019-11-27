SHERIDAN, Ore. (AP) - The body of an inmate who escaped from a minimum security work camp in Sheridan, Oregon has been found in the Yamhill River.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a fisherman reported the body in the water near Willamina.

The body has been identified through fingerprints as 43-year-old Jesus Adrian Rodriguez.

He walked away from the work camp on Monday. No foul play is suspected.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen Rodriguez on Monday or Tuesday to contact them.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.