President Trump placed a strong emphasis on God, faith and prayer in his annual Thanksgiving Day proclamation, calling for prayers for service members, law enforcement and first responders — and their families as well.

“On Thanksgiving Day, we remember with reverence and gratitude the bountiful blessings afforded to us by our Creator, and we recommit to sharing in a spirit of thanksgiving and generosity with our friends, neighbors, and families,” Mr. Trump said, citing multiple references from American history.

“This Thanksgiving, we pause and acknowledge those who will have empty seats at their table. We ask God to watch over our service members, especially those whose selfless commitment to serving our country and defending our sacred liberty has called them to duty overseas during the holiday season,” the president later said.

“We also pray for our law enforcement officials and first responders as they carry out their duties to protect and serve our communities,” he noted. “As a Nation, we owe a debt of gratitude to both those who take an oath to safeguard us and our way of life as well as to their families, and we salute them for their immeasurable sacrifices.

“As we gather today with those we hold dear, let us give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings we enjoy,” the president said. “United together as one people, in gratitude for the freedoms and prosperity that thrive across our land, we acknowledge God as the source of all good gifts. We ask Him for protection and wisdom and for opportunities this Thanksgiving to share with others some measure of what we have so providentially received.”

The proclamation was issued Wednesday by the White House.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.