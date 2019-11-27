President Trump on Wednesday signed into law two bills targeting Hong Kong authorities and supporting pro-democracy protesters there, ignoring warnings from China.

The law amends the 1992 U.S.-Hong Kong Policy Act to require annual reviews by the State Department of Hong Kong’s autonomy from mainland China.

The review is now required for Hong Kong to keep its favorable trade status with the United States. The trade status could be suspended under the new legislation.

The bill also allows sanctions to be imposed on people who undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy from China.

A second bill signed into law prohibits the export of U.S. crowd control munitions to Hong Kong police.

China’s government has warned that signing the legislation would damage U.S.-China relations and prompt some form of retaliation.

The new laws come amid efforts by the Trump administration to reach a partial trade deal with China that could be signed by the two leaders by the end of the year.

“I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi [Jinping], China, and the people of Hong Kong,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “They are being enacted in the hope that leaders and representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all.”

The legislation was passed by wide margins in both the House and Senate in a show of support for pro-democracy protesters in the former British colony.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican and one of the sponsors of the democracy bill, praised its passage into law. “The U.S. now has new and meaningful tools to deter further influence and interference from Beijing into Hong Kong’s internal affairs,” he said.

Hong Kong has been rocked by mass protests for the past several months, some involving violent clashes between protesters and police.

A second bill signed into law by Mr. Trump on Wednesday bans exports to the Hong Kong police of tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, foam rounds, bean bag rounds, pepper balls, water cannons, handcuffs, shackles, stun guns, and tasers.

Police have been using those items in efforts to quell the protests.

The demonstrations and violence recently escalated after police shot and killed one of the protesters earlier this month.

Recent elections in Hong Kong produced a landslide for pro-democracy candidates with nearly 90% of the district council seats going to pan-democratic candidates. The voting Sunday was a setback for Beijing’s efforts to assert greater control.

The protests were sparked by a proposed law that would permit Beijing to extradite Hong Kong residents to China where courts are controlled by the Communist Party of China.

The measure was widely viewed as a critical step by China to impose the communist system on Hong Kong that has maintained a relatively free system under an agreement with Britain.

Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 and was allowed to remain semi-autonomous under China’s “one country, two systems” policy.

Comments by Mr. Trump last week raised doubts about whether he would sign the legislation.

The president told Fox News on Nov. 22 that “we have to stand with Hong Kong, but I’m also standing with President Xi. He’s a friend of mine. He’s an incredible guy. We have to stand. But I’d like to see them work it out, OK? We have to see them work it out.”

“But I stand with Hong Kong,” he added. “I stand with freedom.”

However, Mr. Trump noted that the administration is in the process of working out a trade deal that is wanted by both the United States and China.

“And I will say this, if it weren’t for me, thousands of people would have been killed in Hong Kong right now,” Mr. Trump said.

China has not used greater force to put down the pro-democracy protests because Mr. Trump told Chinese leaders doing so would affect the trade deal.

Chinese officials have denounced the legislation as interfering with the country’s domestic affairs.

The Communist Party of China newspaper People’s Daily stated in a front-page editorial last week: “If the U.S. side obstinately clings to its course, the Chinese side will inevitably adopt forceful measures to take resolute revenge, and all consequences will be borne by the United States.”

The democracy law states that it is U.S. policy to reaffirm the 1992 Hong Kong policy law including support for democratization in Hong Kong.

It also states that the human rights of the people of Hong Kong are of great importance to the United States and directly relevant to U.S. interests in Hong Kong and for its continued economic prosperity.

“Hong Kong must remain sufficiently autonomous from the People’s Republic of China to ‘justify treatment under a particular law of the United States, or any provision thereof, different from that accorded the People’s Republic of China,” the legislation states.

The democracy bill also supported many of the protesters demands.

In addition to complete elimination of the extradition law, Hong Kong’s protesters are demanding the authorities stop referring to them as “rioters,” to drop criminal charges against those arrested; to conduct an independent inquiry into police brutality and to allow universal suffrage for the Legislative Council and chief executive.

