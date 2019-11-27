The White House cast serious doubt Wednesday on the likelihood of President Trump participating in next week’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, saying the president has done “nothing wrong.”

In a statement, press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House is reviewing the offer to participate from Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat.

“But what is obvious to every American is that this letter comes at the end of an illegitimate sham partisan process,” Ms. Grisham said. “The president has done nothing wrong and the Democrats know it.”

Mr. Nadler sent the letter to Mr. Trump late Tuesday as he announced that the Judiciary Committee will hold its first impeachment hearing on Dec. 4. He said the focus will be on the Constitution’s definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors” as the standard for impeachment, and later will delve into Mr. Trump’s actions involving military aid to Ukraine.

The president will be traveling back to the U.S. on Dec. 4 after two days of meetings in London.

Mr. Trump said at a rally in Florida on Tuesday night that he is blameless in the impeachment probe. He reiterated that he never demanded Ukraine conduct investigations that could benefit him politically in return for the U.S. military aid.

“I have never had a direct link between investigations and security assistance,” the president told supporters. “You know what it means — it means we did zero. We did nothing wrong.”

Documents released Tuesday by the House Budget Committee showed that the White House Office of Management and Budget first moved to withhold the military aid to Ukraine on July 25, the same day as Mr. Trump’s disputed phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In his campaign rally, the president also laid out part of his likely impeachment defense.

“During the time period at issue, the U.S. government officials held many meetings with Ukraine,” the president said. “And never once, never, did Ukraine or the officials say anything that was wrong.”

OMB official Mark Sandy testified earlier this month that he was told the aid to Ukraine was held up because of Mr. Trump’s concerns that other countries were not giving enough. The House Intelligence Committee released a transcript of Mr. Sandy’s closed-door deposition on Tuesday.

Mr. Sandy said the president started asking questions about the aid on June 19. He learned about a month later that the president decided to withhold the money, and he sought advice from the OMB counsel about how long the funds could be held legally.

In early September, Mr. Sandy testified, he received an email saying the military aid had been held up due to “the president’s concern about other countries not contributing more to Ukraine.”

