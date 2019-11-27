WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally stabbing her boyfriend last month has been held without bail.

MassLive.com reports that 32-year-old Jennifer Algarin appeared in Worcester Superior Court on Tuesday in connection with the stabbing death of 40-year-old Jason Swedberg.

A not guilty plea to a murder charge was entered on Algarin’s behalf.

According to court documents, 911 calls indicated Algarin was sleepwalking when she allegedly stabbed Swedberg in the chest in a Worcester home.

Authorities say Algarin told responding police that she didn’t meant to do it and “it’s my new medication.”

Algarin was initially sent for a competency evaluation, but in court Tuesday her attorney said she has been found competent. He has said she suffers from mental health issues.

