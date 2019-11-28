EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are searching for those responsible for a dozen haystack fires this year in central Washington.

KREM-TV reports a reward of up to $15,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the fires have happened this year in the Ephrata and Quincy areas, causing significant financial losses for farmers.

___

Information from: KREM-TV, http://www.krem.com/

