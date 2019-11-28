Donald Trump Jr. called on his supporters Tuesday to send in photos of their “triggered” liberal relatives at the Thanksgiving table.

“Trigger a liberal thanksgiving!” the president’s son wrote. “Have some fun & talk politics at the thanksgiving table. Best pic/vid of something/someone triggered maybe w/ my book, wins a signed copy of Triggered & a MAGA hat… Tag me in [Instagram] pics & I’ll choose by Sunday. Have fun!”

In a separate Instagram post, Donald Trump Jr. seemed to suggest picking fights during Thanksgiving and into the Christmas season, suggesting his supporters bring their girlfriend’s “liberal parents” Trump wine and MAGA Christmas tree ornaments.

However, a poll conducted by Business Insider shows President Trump is the second least desired topic to be discussed at the dinner table, with religion being the least desired and the 2020 Democratic presidential primary coming in third.

Topics like personal finances and relationship status were more desirable to talk about.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.