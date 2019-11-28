WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man has been imprisoned for his actions related to the drug death of a Wichita resident.

Sedgwick County prosecutors say 31-year-old Bryce Martin was sentenced Tuesday to 10½ years. He’d pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated battery and possession of methamphetamine for sale.

The prosecutors say in a news release that officers called to a Wichita resident on May 2, 2018, found 41-year-old Jacob Healzer on a floor. Police say his injuries included face fractures.

A coroner’s report says Healzer died of acute methamphetamine intoxication with contributing factors of heart disease as well as blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

