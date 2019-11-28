Rockford, Ill. (AP) - A man who was convicted of a carjacking in which a woman was pulled from her in car and pistol whipped in Rockford last year has been sentenced to state prison.

The Rockford Register Star reports that 19-year-old Marquest Friar, who had been found guilty of aggravated vehicular hijacking and resisting a police officer, was sentenced this week to 21 years in prison. He was one of three suspects arrested and the second one to be sentenced to prison. A 16-year-old was also arrested. It wasn’t immediately clear if his case is still pending.

The crime happened last December. A 40-year-old woman was at a stop sign was attacked by three armed suspects who drove off with her car before they crashed while being chased by police and arrested.

