Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, was reportedly chased out of a Capitol Hill bar Wednesday by former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, who berated him over the Trump administration’s immigration stance.

According to a witness who took to Twitter after the incident, Mr. Cuccinelli was driven out of a Thanksgiving Eve party at the Dubliner — a bar popular among Gonzaga High School graduates, a school both Mr. Cuccinelli and Mr. O’Malley attended.

“Martin O’Malley just drove Ken Cuccinelli out of the Dubliner in DC w/ a passion-laced and shame-invoking tirade on behalf of immigrant refugee children!!!” Siobhan Houton Arnold tweeted.

In a followup interview with The Washington Post, Ms. Arnold — who works in Villanova University’s media relations — said Mr. O’Malley was “shouting” at Mr. Cuccinelli, who only responded that it was “time to go” before leaving the bar.

“He pretty much retreated,” Ms. Arnold said.

Mr. O’Malley confirmed the altercation to The Post via text but disagreed that he was “shouting” at Mr. Cuccinelli, saying he was raising his voice “just to be heard” in the loud bar.

The former governor — who served from 2006 to 2014 and made an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2016 — said he wasn’t the only one to call out Mr. Cuccinelli, who he described as “the son of immigrant parents who cages children for a fascist president.”

“We all let him know how we felt about him putting refugee immigrant kids in cages,” Mr. O’Malley said, adding it is “certainly not what we were taught by the Jesuits at Gonzaga.”

Mr. Cuccinelli took the reins of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in June.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.