The U.S. State Department on Thursday said it is aware of reports that North Korea fired at least one missile and is monitoring the situation along with allies in the region.

“We are aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch … We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in the region,” a State Department spokesperson told South Korean news agency Yonhap.

South Korea’s military announced earlier in the day that Pyongyang had fired two short-range projectiles that are believed to have come from a “super-large” multiple rocket launcher.

The missile launches come amid heightening tensions between the U.S. and North Korea as a year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to drop “hostile” policy towards the country looms.

The U.S. last week suspended planned military drills with South Korea that the North has viewed as “threatening” as a sign of good will aimed at boosting diplomatic efforts with North Korea as denuclearization talks have appeared to hit a standstill.

The North quickly responded to the move and said it is not “interested” in additional denuclearization negotiations with the U.S. without more concessions from Washington.

