WARWICK, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing his car into a state trooper’s cruiser.

State Police say two troopers had been conducting a traffic stop on I-95 in Warwick on Tuesday night when one of the cruisers was struck by another car.

The cruisers had been parked in the breakdown lane and the troopers weren’t inside their vehicles at the time.

Police have charged 29-year-old Ryan Draine, of Cumberland, with DUI and refusing to submit a chemical test.

It couldn’t be immediately determined if he had a lawyer.

