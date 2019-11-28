HONOLULU (AP) - A retired Honolulu police officer pleaded guilty in federal court to attempted sexual enticement of a 13-year-old boy, authorities said.

James Dean Kalani Goeas, 63, participated in online chats and text conversations with an undercover agent posing as a child, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

During conversations in March, the resident of Waipahu on Oahu arranged to meet with the agent at a park to engage in sexual activity, authorities said.

Goeas was arrested at the park March 24. He was not charged with engaging in unlawful sexual activity, police said.

Goeas told investigators he had sex multiple times with a 15-year-old boy he met online while he was still employed with the Honolulu Police Department, authorities said.

Goeas became an officer in 1987 and retired in 2015, the department said.

“These prosecutions demonstrate our continued commitment to holding those who attempt to sexually exploit our young people responsible for their egregious behavior,” U.S. Attorney for Hawaii Kenji Price said.

Goeas is scheduled to be sentenced April 9.

