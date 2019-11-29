NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Two Rhode Island residents are heading to court to face drug charges after a police search of a North Providence apartment yielded what police believe to be cocaine and marijuana.

Rhode Island State Police say 23-year-old Adam Gallucci and 22-year-old Heather Marcotte face arraignment Friday on a variety of drug charges.

Police say they found 47 grams of suspected cocaine and about 9 pounds of suspected marijuana as well as more than $8,000 cash in an apartment they shared on Wednesday.

Gallucci and Marcotte were held without bail after their arrest.

No defense attorneys were listed in online court records.

