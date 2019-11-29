The Alabama Supreme Court said this week the city of Birmingham can’t block the view of a Confederate monument in a public park, siding with the state after it sued the majority-black city to protect the structure.

In a 46-page opinion, the state’s highest court said city officials had materially altered the monument when they erected plywood around it to block the view.

The stone monument stands 42 feet tall and was erected in 1905 by the Pelham Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy to honor Confederate soldiers who fought in that park during the Civil War, naming the structure the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

The court’s decision comes after the state of Alabama sued the city, saying it violated a 2017 state law banning the removal and altering of Confederate statues more than 40 years old. A lower court had ruled the state law ran afoul of free speech rights.

“Although the plywood screen does not physically touch the monument, we must agree with the State that the plywood screen changes the appearance of the monument and so modifies and interferes with the monument,” the state’s high court ruled.

Rick Journey, a city spokesman, said the decision was less about the law and “more about politics.”

“We are carefully reviewing the opinion to determine our next step, but clearly the citizens of Birmingham should have the final decision about what happens with monuments on Birmingham city grounds,” Mr. Journey said.

But the state’s top cop, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, said the court reached the “correct conclusion.”

“The Supreme Court’s ruling is a victory for the Alabama law which seeks to protect historical monuments,” Mr. Marshall said. “The City of Birmingham acted unlawfully when it erected barriers to obstruct the view of the 114-year-old Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Linn Park.”

The Alabama Supreme Court also ordered the city of Birmingham to pay $25,000 for violating the state law.

The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act was enacted roughly two years ago in an attempt to preserve the state’s history.

