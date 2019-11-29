SEATTLE (AP) - King County prosecutors say a man was stalked for months by his masseur, who showed up at the victim’s gym and coffee shop, twice appeared naked in his front yard and installed a tracking device on his Jeep.

Court records say 34-year-old Christopher Piscatella allegedly became fixated on the 47-year-old client, who found Piscatella on an online directory for professional massage therapists offering therapeutic massage. But a search of the state Department of Health’s website found no record of Piscatella as a licensed massage therapist.

Prosecutors last week charged Piscatella with felony stalking, stalking, second-degree malicious mischief and two counts of indecent exposure.

The Seattle Times reports that Piscatella is to be arraigned Dec. 3. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.