TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Florida police shot a man after they say he pointed a gun at them.
Tampa Police say officers were called Thursday after a man was spotted with a gun in the area. Officers found him in a backyard shed and ordered him to show his hands.
Police say he turned toward them and pointed a gun at them. Officers fired at the unidentified man, hitting him multiple times.
He is listed in critical condition at the hospital.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.