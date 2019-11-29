President Trump has until next Friday to make the House Judiciary Committee aware of whether his legal counsel will participate and assert privileges during the impeachment hearings, according to a letter sent to the commander in chief.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, told Mr. Trump the committee must know if the president’s lawyers plan to cooperate or assert privileges no later than Dec. 6, as the committee continues to pursue the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

The two-page letter says the committee is looking at whether the president obstructed justice and sought political interference into the U.S. election for his personal benefit.

Mr. Nadler also sent a similar letter to the committee’s top Republican, Rep. Doug Collins, saying if the GOP minority on the panel would like to issue any subpoenas, they would need to be submitted to the chairman for approval by Dec. 6.

The letters come as the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is wrapping up a report on its hearings from earlier this month to send over to the Judiciary Committee, which will be tasked with continuing the impeachment inquiry in the coming weeks.

