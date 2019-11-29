Luis G. Alvarez, a former New York Police Department detective who became among the most vocal advocates for fellow first responders following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, was memorialized with an educational scholarship announced Thursday.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation formally established a scholarship named for Alvarez at its 19th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Breakfast in Manhattan, the group’s first since his recent death from 9/11-related illnesses.

Jillian Crane, the foundation’s president, said the Luis G. Alvarez Memorial Scholarship was created to meet the “ongoing, significant needs” of relatives of September 11 first responders.

“Our Foundation began by helping families of first responders who were injured or killed on 9/11, but there’s actually a greater need today than ever before to continue supporting families of first responders who have fallen or been injured or who are still suffering from 9/11-related illnesses,” Ms. Crane said in a statement.

Alvarez, a former Marine, joined the NYPD in 1990 and spent three months at the site of the former World Trade Center following September 11. He was diagnosed in 2016 with colorectal cancer doctors linked to his time in the rubble at ground zero, and he was a passionate advocate for fellow first responders prior to his death from related complications in June at the age of 53.

Testifying before Congress weeks before his death, Alvarez urged lawmakers to extend the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund he had helped fight to establish.

“You made me come down here the day before my 69th round of chemo, and I’m going to make sure that you never forget to take care of the 9/11 responders,” said Alvarez, a father of three. “Now that the 9/11 illnesses have taken many of us, we are all worried about our children and spouses and our families if we are not here.”

The House of Representing has since passed a bill extending the compensation fund through 2090.

Ms. Crane said the scholarship named for Alvarez is is expected to cover up to $5,000 annually for up to four years, New York’s Newsday reported. It will run indefinitely starting in 2020 and is currently made possible by sponsors including CSX, Louis Vuitton and Kay Jewelers, according to the outlet.

Eligibility is limited to children of responders who are sick or have died from a 9/11-related illness, Newsday reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.