EATONVILLE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man died in a shooting involving three Pierce County deputies.

KOMO reports someone returned to their home near Spanaway at about 12:30 a.m. Friday to find a stranger inside a pickup in their driveway. The homeowner reportedly confronted that person and fired a few warning shots into the ground.

Pierce County deputies later spotted a truck matching the suspect’s description, which crashed near Eatonville, Washington.

Deputies tried to talk with the suspect, which is when the shooting took place.

