OAK PARK, Mich. (AP) - Authorities have arrested three people and seized stolen credit cards and fake identification cards from a home in suburban Detroit.

WXYZ-TV reports that a team of police officers raided a duplex in Oak Park Friday morning.

Detroit police Capt. Conway Petty says credit card machines and driver’s licenses from several states also were recovered from the home. Some credit cards were stolen. Others were manufactured by the suspects. They were used at car rental companies, hotels, restaurants and shopping outlets.

The suspects are 20, 27 and 31. Police believe more people are involved.

Information from: WXYZ-TV, http://www.wxyz.com

