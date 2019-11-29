NEW YORK (AP) - Police are trying to identify two men and question them about a recent burst of gunfire in a Brooklyn subway station.

The New York Police Department released surveillance-camera images of the young men Friday.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Prospect Park station. It’s in the Prospect-Lefferts Gardens area.

Police say two men fired several rounds at another person, who hasn’t been identified.

No one was injured, and the gunmen fled.

