LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - La Crosse police say one person is dead after a shooting on the city’s north side.

Police were called to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Authorities found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at a hospital.

The La Crosse Tribune reports the name of the victim has not been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.