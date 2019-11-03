LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police say a shooting at a Little Rock hotel has left two teenagers wounded.

Little Rock Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the Staybridge Suites just before 10 a.m. on Sunday. Police found the two teenagers shot on the hotel’s second floor.

Authorities say one of the minors is a male who was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. Police say the other minor shot is a female who is stable.

Police believe there was a party at the hotel on Saturday night and an altercation led to the incident on Sunday morning.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

