The top Republican in the House says the whistleblower and the top Democrat of the intelligence committee should testify in the impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy told CBS “Face the Nation” Rep. Adam Schiff, who chairs the House intelligence committee which is handling the impeachment probe, has made himself a witness, the judge, and the jury in this inquiry.

“The very first person we should bring is Adam Schiff and his staff,” the California Republican said Sunday.

“He is the only person who knows who this whistleblower is. He refers to himself as a Ken Starr, Ken Starr testified,” he added.

Mr. McCarthy said there are reports Mr. Schiff’s staff counseled the whistleblower, who has accused Mr. Trump of withholding aid to Ukraine in exchange for the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, who had ties to a Ukrainian energy company, for corruption.

Other Republicans have suggested the whistleblower used to work for Mr. Biden, suggesting there is political bias at play against Mr. Trump.

Mark Zaid, the attorney representing the whistleblower, tweeted Sunday that his client would be willing to answer questions from Republican lawmakers in writing, under oath.

But the GOP leader said he is not aware of the whistleblower offering to answer questions from Republican lawmakers in writing.

“The whistleblower should come forward in an open hearing,” Mr. McCarthy said.

The president has repeatedly requested that the whistleblower be revealed.

“Why didn’t all those people listening to this absolutely, totally appropriate phone call — why didn’t they come forward?” Mr. Trump said Sunday. “It’s an impeachment scam.”

