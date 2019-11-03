President Trump warned that Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat and intelligence-committee chairman, would alter transcripts of his panel’s secret impeachment hearings.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter on Sunday evening to note that Mr. Schiff, whom he called a “freak,” had falsely quoted his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and warned House Republicans about a possible repeat.

“If Shifty Adam Schiff, who is a corrupt politician who fraudulently made up what I said on the ‘call,’ is allowed to release transcripts of the Never Trumpers & others that are & were interviewed, he will change the words that were said to suit the Dems purposes,” he wrote.

Mr. Schiff did indeed put false words in Mr. Trump’s mouth at the start of a Sept. 26 hearing, saying that he said “I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent. Understand? Lots of it.”

He said he was engaged in parody, but did not indicate any humorous intent until after he had been called on the falsity by Republicans on the panel.

Mr. Trump said his party allies on the intelligence panel need to prepare themselves against made-up quotes being attributed to witnesses being fed to a complicitous anti-Trump media.

“Republicans should give their own transcripts of the interviews to contrast with Schiff’s manipulated propaganda. House Republicans must have nothing to do with Shifty’s rendition of those interviews. He is a proven liar, leaker & freak who is really the one who should be impeached!” he concluded over two tweets.

