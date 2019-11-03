President Trump said Sunday he’s heard reports the whistleblower, who is accusing him of wrongdoing in dealings with Ukraine, has no credibility because he’s an “Obama guy.”

The president told reporters he’s heard the whistleblower is a male, but wouldn’t say whether he is considering disclosing the individual’s name on Twitter.

“If he’s the whistleblower, he has no credibility because he’s a Brennan guy, he’s a Susan Rice guy, he’s an Obama guy and he hates Trump, and he’s a radical. Now, maybe it’s not him but, if it’s him, you guys ought to release the information,” Mr. Trump said.

The president insisted there was nothing wrong with his phone call with the Ukrainian president in July, during which he requested a corruption probe into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Democrats are investigating the call as part of their impeachment inquiry, saying the alleged quid pro quo would violate the law.

