Rep. Jim Clyburn, South Carolina Democrat, said Sunday his party would proceed with articles of impeachment against the president without any of their Republican colleagues joining them, saying public opinion is on their side.

The House Majority Whip admitted he’s unsure if President Trump committed a high crime or misdemeanor worthy of impeachment at this point, but Mr. Clyburn stood by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s inquiry, saying she was referring to bipartisan support across the country — not in Congress when deciding whether impeach Mr. Trump.

“She knows how our Republican colleagues are prone to vote on these issues,” Mr. Clyburn told CNN’s State of the Union. “That is not reflective in this country.”

Recent polling shows the public is sharply divided over whether the president should be impeached for his call with the Ukrainian president where Mr. Trump requested a corruption probe into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s dealing with a Ukrainian energy company.

“There’s a lot of smoke that a lot of us see. There should be some fire somewhere and we should find the source of that fire,” Mr. Clyburn said of the House Democrats’ inquiry.

“This country is worth saving,” he added.

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll conducted last week revealed 49 percent of respondents support impeachment and removal from office, while 46 percent opposed.

Rep. Eliot Engel echoed his colleague, telling ABC’s “This Week” impeachment is about the president’s action, not bipartisanship.

“Congress is there to prevent the president from doing things that are illegal,” he said Sunday.

The New York Democrat said withholding aid to Ukraine in return for investigating a political rival is illegal.

But Rep. Steve Scalise, Louisiana Republican, pushed back, saying the law requires the president to ensure tax dollars won’t be going to a foreign country and subsequently used for corruption.

The House Minority Whip also said the Ukrainian president wasn’t initially aware aid was even being withheld.

Republicans want to call the whistleblower, who initially complained about the president’s July phone call, to testify.

“There are a lot of questions that haven’t been answered,” Mr. Scalise told ABC.

