Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said Sunday it doesn’t matter if it was Ukraine or Russia that hacked the DNC during the 2016 election, pushing back on the notion that the hack helped her boss win the election.

According to CNN, newly released memos from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation revealed President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort blamed Ukraine and not Russia for hacking the DNC servers, but U.S. intelligence officials have long said that Russia was the culprit.

“Who cares?” Ms. Conway told CNN when asked who she believes is responsible. “Paul Manfort had long been fired.”

“I trust our intelligence officers,” she added.

Ms. Conway said Mr. Trump has expressed concern about interference overall in the election process, pointing to other countries as well as the media for putting its thumb on the scale.

“Let the people decide who their president is,” she said, as she dismissed questions specifically about the 2016 email hack.

“They didn’t matter,” Ms. Conway said.

