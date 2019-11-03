Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has banned a police station from displaying a homemade wooden Blue Lives Matter flag created by a local resident, calling it “divisive.”

“The flag provides a symbol of support to some but it is a symbol of dismissiveness to others,” said Mr. Elrich in a Friday statement. “Because it is divisive, the flag will not be posted at the 5th District nor in any public space within the Police Department.”

His ban reversed a decision by the Montgomery County Department of Police, which tweeted Wednesday a photo of woodworker James Shelton and his young son presenting the flag to officers at the Fifth District Station in Germantown.

“Thank you to resident James Shelton, who presented Montgomery County 5th District officers with a wooden American Flag that he had made in recognition of National First Responders Day,” said the department’s tweet. “The flag will be displayed in the 5th District Station.”

While the Blue Lives Matter flags are seen as a show of support for law enforcement, several jurisdictions have removed them after coming under criticism from leftists who view them as symbols of white supremacy and racism.

“Black Lives Matter members have referred to the flag as a terrorist symbol, a new version of the Confederate flag and repackaged Nazi propaganda,” said Dawn Perlmutter, director of the Symbol Intelligence Group, in a July 15 article in Law Enforcement Today.

She added: “Copwatch chapters have burned the flag at protests and desecrated it in front of municipal buildings. ANTIFA designated the thin blue line flag a white supremacist fascist symbol.”

The Blue Lives Matter flag, an American flag with a diagonal blue line instead of a red stripe, represents a variation on the Thin Blue Line flag, which shows a blue line against a black background, symbolizing the role of law enforcement as a barrier between anarchy and order.

“Blue Lives Matter flags are used by law enforcement officers as a symbol of service, sacrifice and solidarity,” Ms. Perlmutter said. “They are displayed in commemoration of officers killed in the line of duty and have become popular with the public to show their support for law enforcement and fallen officers.”

Mr. Elrich made no mention of specific complaints about the wooden flag, but said that he and acting police chief Marcus Jones “understand the concerns of the community.”

“Under my administration, we are committed to improving police relations with the community and will immediately address any action that stands against our mission,” said the Elrich statement.

Blue Lives Matter flags have been removed in recent years after complaints from public buildings in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Oregon, while a public employee settled a lawsuit in April for $100,000 after alleging she was harassed for objecting to a flag displayed at the office in Multnomah County, Oregon.

In July, protesters took down a Blue Lives Matter flag at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Aurora, Colorado, and defaced it with anti-ICE graffiti, before raising it upside-down next to a flag of Mexico.

The father and son also donated a wooden flag—this one with a red line-to a fire station in North Potomac, according ABC7 in Washington, D.C.

