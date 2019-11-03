PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) - Police say a woman has died of injuries she sustained during a home invasion last week at a western Pennsylvania residence.

Allegheny county police say two men wearing ski masks entered the Penn Hills residence in search of money at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Local police were called after gunshots were reported. Police said the men were gone by the time officers arrived, but 46-year-old Tiffany Williams was found badly beaten inside the home.

Police say she was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital, where she died of her injuries on Saturday. County police were requested by Penn Hills police on Sunday to investigate.

Authorities are asking anyone who heard or saw anything to call investigators.

