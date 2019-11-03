Author and journalist Ronan Farrow said that former President Bill Clinton was “credibly accused of rape” by Juanita Broaddrick, an allegation “overdue for revisiting.”

Asked Friday by HBO host Bill Maher if the former president could have survived sexual-misconduct allegations in today’s political climate, Mr. Farrow replied, “Bill Clinton is a different conversation.”

“He has been credibly accused of rape,” Mr. Farrow said during a panel discussion. “That has nothing to do with gray areas. I think that the Juanita Broaddrick claim has been overdue for revisiting.”

In 1999, Ms. Broaddrick accused Mr. Clinton of raping her in her hotel room in Little Rock in 1978, when he was Arkansas attorney general and running for governor. He has denied the allegation through an attorney.

Mr. Farrow, who won a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on accusations of sexual harassment and assault against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, also said that public opinion on Mr. Clinton appears to be turning.

“I’m heartened by the fact that people now routinely express outrage about Bill Clinton, and particularly those more serious allegations about him,” said Mr. Farrow, author of “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators.”

The subject came up during a discussion of Democratic Rep. Katie Hill’s resignation last week following reports that she engaged in sexual affairs with subordinates.

“Could Bill Clinton, if he had done what he did in 1998, survive today, or would his own party have thrown him under the bus?” asked Mr. Maher.

The Democrat Clinton was impeached after being charged by the House with lying under oath and obstruction of justice stemming from a sexual-harassment claim brought by Paula Jones, but he was acquitted in 1999 by the Senate on both counts.

