NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - An unprecedented number of sexual abuse lawsuits could hit New Jersey courts beginning Sunday with the relaxation of limits on when those suits can be filed.

A law passed last spring allows child victims to sue until they turn 55 or within seven years of their first realization that the abuse caused them harm. The limit was two years before the new law.

Adult victims also have seven years from the discovery of the abuse. Victims who were previously barred by the statute of limitations have a two-year window to file claims.

The Roman Catholic church and the Boy Scouts already have faced numerous suits alleging sexual abuse. The new law will make it easier to sue other institutions such as schools and governmental entities.

Catalini reported from Trenton, New Jersey.

