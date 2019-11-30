Civilians wielding a fire extinguisher and a 5-foot-long narwhal tusk intervened to end a terrorist attack Friday on London Bridge, British media reported Saturday.

Video footage emerged showing members of the public using the unusual choice of weapons on Usman Khan, a 28-year-old convicted terrorist who was shot dead by police moments later.

Khan, who was released in December 2018 after having served prison time on a 2012 terrorism conviction, was on “license,” or parole, and was still wearing his GPS monitoring tag at the time of the attack, the BBC reported Saturday.

The video shows one person pursuing the knife-wielding attacker with the sea creature’s tusk while another sprayed the assailant with a fire extinguisher. A third then intervenes and helps wrestle Khan to the ground, where several civilians kept him pinned prior to police responding.

Regional media outlets including The Guardian and The Independent reported that an apparent witness said the tusk was taken off the wall at Fishmongers’ Hall, a nearby historic building, by an individual The Times and The Mirror have identified as a Polish chef known as Łukasz.

Police said Khan fatally stabbed two people and injured several others before being pinned down. He was then shot and killed after revealing what appeared to be explosives.

Queen Elizabeth issued a statement Saturday thanking police, emergency personnel and “the brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.