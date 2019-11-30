London police indicated Saturday that convicted terrorist Usman Khan likely acted alone in the deadly stabbing spree that took place the previous day near London Bridge.

Neil Basu, the assistant commissioner for London’s Metropolitan Police Department, said at a press conference that a preliminary investigation into Friday’s attack failed to find any indication the slain suspect had involved others.

“At this time we found no evidence — no evidence — to suggest anybody else was involved in this attack. However, we’re still making extensive inquiries to ensure that no one else was involved,” said Mr. Basu, who added that counterterrorism officials investigated the incident have subsequently searched two U.K. addresses as part of their probe.

The Met previously identified Khan, 28, as the suspect believed to have stabbed several people Friday at historic Fishmonger’s Hall, killing two and injuring three others. Authorities said he subsequently proceeded to nearby London Bridge, where he was subdued by several bystanders prior to being shot and killed by police upon revealing what appeared to be explosives.

“We’re still piecing together the exact details of what happened. It’s already clear that this cowardly act was immediately countered by some incredible acts of bravery both by members of the public and by police officers,” said the assistant police commissioner.

“Our advice to the public is to continue with your plans as usual. Please be vigilant but be alert, not alarmed,” he added.

Khan was convicted of a terror offense in 2012 and released from prison last December, police announced previously.

