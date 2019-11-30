President Trump was rated above Abraham Lincoln by a majority of Republicans surveyed in a recent poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov.

Conducted between Sunday and Tuesday this week, the survey asked a random sample of 1,500 adults several questions about Mr. Trump as part of a weekly tracking poll.

Among the questions asked of respondents was to consider both Mr. Trump and Lincoln and answer, “Which Republican president was better?”

Three-quarters of all people surveyed picked Lincoln as the better president, but most Republicans answered otherwise: Among respondents identified as Republicans, 53% chose Mr. Trump as the better president and 47% named Lincoln.

Elsewhere in the latest survey respondents were given the names of several Republican presidents and asked to rank them on a scale of one to eight, with one being “best” and eight being “worst.” Nearly one-third of Republicans surveyed – 32% – ranked Mr. Trump as the best, compared to 29% who picked Lincoln and 27% who chose former president Ronald Reagan.

Asked to decide which president was better, Trump or Reagan, 41% of Republicans surveyed picked the current officeholder. The majority – 59% – answered Reagan.

Mr. Trump has previously compared himself to both Lincoln and Reagan while boasting about his support among fellow Republicans.

“Wow, highest Poll Numbers in the history of the Republican Party,” Mr. Trump bragged on Twitter in July 2018. “That includes Honest Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.”

“You know, a poll just came out that I am the most popular person in the history of the Republican Party,” Mr. Trump asserted in an interview that month. “I beat our Honest Abe.”

More recently, Gallup reported this month that 90% of Republicans surveyed said they approve of Mr. Trump’s performance in the White House.

Fewer than half of all Americans surveyed said they approve of the job being done by Mr. Trump, however, according to the same Gallup poll, who weeks earlier became the third president in U.S. history to be the focus of congressional impeachment proceedings. Forty-three percent of all respondents approve of Mr. Trump’s presidency, according to the latest Gallup polling.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.