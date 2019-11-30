BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man found shot inside a car earlier this week.

Police on Friday said that the victim is 45-year-old James B. Bradt of Bridgeville.

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired in Bridgeville on Wednesday morning. Police said investigators determined it was a homicide after several hours on the scene.

Police said Bradt was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car in a lightly wooded area just off the road and suffered gunshot wounds.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects and said the investigation is ongoing.

