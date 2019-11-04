By - Associated Press - Monday, November 4, 2019

VISTA, Calif. (AP) - Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. pleads guilty to rape of unconscious teen, sexual battery of hitchhiker in plea deal.

