ATLANTA (AP) - Federal agents are collecting evidence after an explosion killed a man at an apartment building in metro Atlanta.

FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson says in a statement there is no indication the blast Sunday was linked to terrorism.

But he says investigators have determined that some sort of explosion killed one person.

WSB-TV reports that multiple people at a DeKalb County apartment building heard the blast early Sunday.

Adrienne Hall says she saw what she thought was a leftover decoration from Halloween. But her fiance determined it was actually a man’s dismembered body and called 911.

The FBI says the victim hasn’t been identified.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.