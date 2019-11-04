None of the four Trump administration officials slated to testify on Monday are expected to cooperate and appear before lawmakers.

House Democrats subpoenaed all four witnesses — National Security Council Lawyers John A. Eisenberg and Michael Ellis, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s aide Robert Blair and Office of Management and Budget official Brian McCormack.

According to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony, he reported his concerns about President Trump’s requests to look into the Biden family during his phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky to the NSC’s top counsel Mr. Eisenberg.

Several current and former officials have defied the administration to testify in the closed-door impeachment inquiry.

However, Democrats argue that any witnesses that refuse to comply with a congressional subpoena are only building a case for obstruction of justice against Mr. Trump.

