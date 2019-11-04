Many local elections are on the radar Tuesday: Determined Republicans wonder if they can somehow flip their state — or their county or city — from blue to red, Democrat to GOP.

This is certainly true in the Garden State, where the newly launched New Jersey Women for Trump went from 0 to 6,500 members in a matter of days. The independent grassroots organization is now going full throttle to persuade neighbors to jump on the proverbial Trump Train. They are fierce and have declared that their local bouts are a dress rehearsal for 2020.

There are a few promising trends in the state. As of the end of September, New Jersey was home to 2.3 million Democrats and 1.3 million Republicans. More significantly, 2.4 million voters around the state have yet to formally declare their party affiliation. Meanwhile, GOPers outnumber the Dems in 6 of 21 counties while President Trump was favored in nine counties in 2016.

The GOP ladies take this as a signal to speak out and push back.

“No longer will we be silent. No longer will we cower to the left. No longer will we sit back and be passive. The time is now. Be strong. Be resilient. Be loud. Join us on Nov. 7 to unify and celebrate our great president. We recognize that the Democratic Party has become corrupt in unimaginable ways,” the group advises its members.

The organization is emerging as boots — make that high heels — on the ground in support of Mr. Trump, its well-defined efforts marked with style and optimism. New Jersey Women for Trump is going big time with a sold-out dinner event later this week which boasts “MAGA Martinis”; 10 speakers who include such analysts Sara Carter, Sebastian Gorka and Stephen Moore; a Dixieland band, book signings and vendors with “Trump and patriotic swag.”

The big show also includes high-fashion designer Andre Soriano, the man behind the red, white and blue pro-Trump gown worn by singer Joy Villa that created both a sensation and a ruckus at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

“We are gathering supporters from every New Jersey county for our first event — a superb evening of fabulous speakers, and an opportunity to meet and engage with each other in a night of true fellowship and patriotism — which is the most important feature,” co-directors Tracey Lore and Priscilla Confrey tell Inside the Beltway in a joint statement.

“We want to provide an unprecedented event for our members in New Jersey who support President Trump. We are bringing knowledge, excitement and positive energy for the members of our group — the silent majority. We will remain silent no more, and we are set on this phrase: Let’s turn New Jersey red,” the pair advise.

AND ONE MORE JERSEY THING

New Jersey is also a test scenario for Democratic lawmakers around the nation who back the impeachment of President Trump against the wishes of their own constituents — a situation now fomenting in such states as California, Florida, Georgia and Iowa.

In recent weeks, counter-impeachment “Stop the Madness” rallies have been staged outside the offices of New Jersey state Rep. Andy Kim. Participants insist that Mr. Kim and other Jersey lawmakers — Reps. Josh Gottheimer, Tom Malinowski and Mikie Sherrill — are more supportive of leftist agenda than local well-being.

“Every one of these officials promised voters they’d deliver on issues like transportation, health care and better-paying jobs but instead they’ve spent their time in Washington trying to remove President Trump from office. Voters agree, with polling showing that two-thirds of battleground voters think Democrats are too obsessed with removing President Trump from office to get anything done,” notes National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Michael McAdams.

MEANWHILE IN THE SANDERS UNIVERSE

“New shirt in the Bernie Store,” advises the campaign of Sen. Bernard Sanders, who was once content to ask fans to “feel the Bern” or sample the “Bernie’s Yearning” special edition ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s.

Here comes the official “Protest Unisex Tee.” The $27 red shirt features a vintage black and white photograph from The Chicago Tribune showing a youthful Mr. Sanders under arrest.

“The photograph on the shirt depicts Chicago police officers carrying protester Bernie Sanders, 21, in August 1963 to a police wagon from a civil rights demonstration at West 73rd Street and South Lowe Avenue. He was arrested, charged with resisting arrest, found guilty and fined $25. He was a University of Chicago student at the time,” the Sanders campaign notes.

WHAT THE GIFT-GIVERS KNOW

“Gallup’s initial read on Americans’ 2019 holiday spending plans suggests a good season ahead for U.S. retailers. Consumers anticipate spending an average $942 on Christmas gifts this year, up from $885 at the same time in 2018 and the highest October estimate in Gallup trending of this measure,” reports Lydia Saad, a senior analyst for the pollster.

“Along with consumers’ record-high average spending estimate, the new poll finds 37% of Americans saying they will spend $1,000 or more on gifts. This is up from 33% last October and is also the highest in Gallup’s trend. Another 21% will spend between $500 and $999; and 27% will spend between $100 and $499, while 3% will spend less than $100. Seven percent of U.S. adults report they won’t spend anything on Christmas gifts, which includes those who say they don’t celebrate the holiday. Three percent are unsure what they will spend,” Ms. Saad said.

POLL DU JOUR

• 13% of Americans say it is “extremely likely” that President Trump will be impeached; 4% of Republicans, 3% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

• 15% overall it is “very likely” that he will be impeached; 6% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 23% of Democrats agree.

• 27% say it is “somewhat likely” he will be impeached; 18% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 34% of Democrats agree.

• 38% of Americans say it is “not at all likely”; 66% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 7% don’t know; 7% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Fox News poll of 1,040 registered U.S. voters conducted Oct. 27-30.

