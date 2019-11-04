Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a 5-point lead in Texas over Sen. Elizabeth Warren, his nearest competitor among the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders, according to a survey released on Monday.

Mr. Biden led the way at 23% and was followed by Ms. Warren of Massachusetts, at 18%, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas at 14% and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 12%, according to the University of Texas/Texas Tribune survey.

The survey was taken before Mr. O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, dropped out of the race on Friday.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, was next at 6%, followed by Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California at 5% and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 4%.

The results for the leading candidates were similar to a University of Texas/Tribune poll released last month, though Mr. Biden lost 3 points of support since then.

President Trump held leads in trial heats against several of the leading contenders. The president led Mr. Sanders by 5 points, and he held identical 7-point leads when matched up against Mr. Biden and Ms. Warren.

The internet survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted from Oct. 18-27 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.83 percentage points.

The margin of error for the subsample of potential Democratic primary voters was plus or minus 4.21 percentage points.

